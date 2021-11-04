Cal Football Has Multiple Student Athletes in COVID-19 Protocol

Per an announcement from Cal Football, multiple Cal players are in COVID-19 protocol and will miss the game against Arizona. The announcement notes that 99% of all football student-athletes have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Our primary concern is for the health of our student-athletes, and we continue to monitor the situation closely," Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said in the release. "As we know, this pandemic is not over. We need to respect it and understand that it can affect much of what we do every day. Even with 99 percent of our football student-athletes fully vaccinated, we have seen that breakthrough cases are still possible."