Cal Football Has Multiple Student Athletes in COVID-19 Protocol
Per an announcement from Cal Football, multiple Cal players are in COVID-19 protocol and will miss the game against Arizona. The announcement notes that 99% of all football student-athletes have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Our primary concern is for the health of our student-athletes, and we continue to monitor the situation closely," Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said in the release. "As we know, this pandemic is not over. We need to respect it and understand that it can affect much of what we do every day. Even with 99 percent of our football student-athletes fully vaccinated, we have seen that breakthrough cases are still possible."
The release omitted the specific number of student athletes, and while the school's Covid Dashboard lists 13 positives from undergraduates in the past week, there aren't specifics of who is affected at this point.
The Pac-12 protocol for infected players requires a 10 day isolation after the first positive test, and those players' status for the USC game will depend on when that first test came in.
In a change from a year ago, the Pac-12 no longer will allow for a no contest in the case that Cal can't compete with their current roster. That would result in a forfeit, though as of right now, Cal will fly down to Arizona Friday. Cal had their game against Arizona canceled a year ago due to not meeting a roster minimum, along with other games against Washington State and Washington.