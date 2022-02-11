Caitlin Lowe era starts with an explosive 22-1 win over Southern Utah

After an explosive 10-run bottom of the second, No. 9 Arizona opened the Caitlin Lowe era with a dominating 22-1, while allowing one hit in the first inning in its victory over Southern Utah. The 22 runs were the most runs scored by the Wildcats since the 2019 season and was the largest margin of victory on opening day in program history. "A little nerve-racking. I think everybody had butterflies going; honestly, I think the whole team did; I did," said Lowe on the first game of the season. "It just felt good to play good softball today and kind of really get everyone some chances too."

In 1986 legendary coach Mike Candrea opened his coaching career at Arizona with a 1-0 win over Oregon state kicking of a remarkable 36-year that put Arizona near the top of the college softball world. Before becoming Arizona's head coach, Lowe had been through four opening days as a player and nine as an assistant while on Candrea's staff. "It's a whole different feeling, and I have a lot of respect for coach Candrea in that right," said Lowe on the difference between opening day as a player and as a head coach. "It's easier when you come out, and you see these 18 women, and they're ready to play softball, compete and get after it every day. So, I thought they came with their head screwed on, and they didn't let their foot off the gas pedal the whole night. So that was nice to see."

It was also the first time in five seasons that Arizona had a lineup that didn't feature one of the seven seniors that graduated at the end of the 2021 season. And despite new faces, the Wildcats scored their 22 runs off 18 hits and three home runs throughout the order. "We've just been honestly waiting to play someone else, the whole fall, we've been able to perform for her against each other, and we get a little tired of seeing each other all the time," said second baseman Allie Skaggs on what it is like play for coach Lowe. "Playing for her is so much fun, the environment was great, her in coach (Lauren) Lappin and do a great job of just keeping us loose and having a good time. We absolutely love Caitlin, and to get that first win, oh my gosh, I have never been so happy in my life."

While being the Arizona coach for 36 seasons, Candrea impacted his players on and off the field and often shared advice beyond the softball game, such as "be where your feet are" and "control the controllables." Thursday night was no different as he made sure to show up early to watch his former play coach in her first game.

"He was around the office all day today, and he just kept it light, and I think in his own way, said Lowe on how Candrea helped her leading up to the game. "It was just his way of saying, like, you're fine, you got this, it's another day. We did what we did. We talked about the team in the office before I came out here, and it just sent me back to normal."