Arizona has reached the end of its bye week with the players getting a chance to relax this weekend before getting into conference play next Saturday against UCLA as Pac-12 play begins. The Wildcats went into their second off week of the season with some momentum after beating Texas Tech 28-14 last Saturday night.

Kevin Sumlin's team was able to use its defense to lead the way in what turned out to be a different type of game than expected. It was a positive moment for a group that received plenty of negative attention for what it showed in the first two games of the season.

We'll see what the confidence boost means for the 'Cats once the conference season picks up, but for now senior editor Matt Moreno is back to answer subscriber questions once again as the team finishes out the work week.

As always these are questions from GOAZCATS.com premium subscribers and this week we will cover a variety of topics from recruiting to next week's game and everything in between.