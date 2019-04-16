Redmond (Wash.) inside linebacker Carson Bruener started landing offers during his junior season, but things really blew up in his recruitment this spring, landing offers Arizona, Boise State, Oregon State, Washington State, and Northwestern.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound 2020 prospect admits that he's been surprised by the recruiting process.

"It's definitely not what I thought it would be," explained Bruener. "I thought it would be less chaotic. It's been a fun process though, I can say that... What makes it crazy is that I didn't think it would happen in the way that it has. I believed in myself, but I had that doubt in me. I'm glad that doubt is gone."