Arizona loaded up on official visits in the month of June and one of the prospects to make a trip out to Tucson before the dead period was three-star running back Frank Brown II. The Houston-Sterling standout was one of numerous prospects to see UA during that time and he recently announced that he would be trimming his list down not long after that trip.

In addition to Arizona the other six programs to make the cut Friday were Houston, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Missouri, Nebraska and Utah.

Brown noted in the tweet announcing his list that his recruitment remains "open" but he wanted to "focus" on the group he announced. While he mentioned there is nothing specific about the schools he listed, Arizona was at the top of the list and at this point UA continues to sit in a strong position in his recruitment.

UA is in its first season with running backs coach DeMarco Murray and the Wildcats coach has been active about recruiting players at his position. Brown is one of a few running backs the 'Cats had out on an official visit last month.

"Just having that good relationship with the coaches, and academics really," Brown previously told RedRaiderSports.com about what will make the difference in his recruitment. "Making sure they have what I want to study and also a place that feels like home, where I feel great at."

As of this point Brown has not specified a timeline for making his decision.

Of the eight pledges Arizona has at this point in the 2020 recruiting cycle six of them are on the offensive side of the ball.