Brown, Harris coming into their own for Arizona's defensive front
Arizona's 2017 recruiting class could end up being looked at as the most successful of the Rich Rodriguez era when all is said and done. A majority of the group has played in multiple games for the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news