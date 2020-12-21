GOAZCATS - Breaking down the top QBs still available in the 2021 class

College teams still in search of a quarterback to add to their 2021 recruiting classes will have to search far and wide to find good arms before National Signing Day on Feb. 3. All of the four- and five-star quarterbacks on Rivals have been signed. In fact, 25 of the nation's best pro-style passers faxed in their paperwork. The same goes for 24 of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks, but there are a few intriguing three-stars still on the market. Here's a look at the handful of passers on deck to sign in the second signing period.

Days before the Early Signing Period, Arizona parted ways with head coach Kevin Sumlin, which naturally led to some shake-up in the Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class. Quarterback Clay Millen -- who pledged to Sumlin and the Wildcats in June -- elected not to back off his pledge but did not ink with Arizona during last week's signing window. Millen had options to go to Oregon State, Oregon, Indiana or Colorado, but could be waiting to see who Arizona tabs as their next coach before making up his mind.

Xavier Copening (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Connecticut three-star quarterback Xavier Copening remains unsigned after the first signing day. He's one of the top quarterbacks from the East Coast that'll be targeted when February rolls around. Connecticut, Boston College and Syracuse were all teams linked to Copening. The Eagles had a ton of momentum early on in the fall. Syracuse was a team trending early on. Copening also has FCS options on the table.

One of the top Dallas-area passers that's committed elected not to sign his paperwork during the Early Signing Period. That's Brayden Schrager, who was an early commitment for Todd Graham and Hawaii this offseason, despite not visiting out West due to COVID-19. Schrager has Highland Park rolling in the Texas playoffs with a perfect record. He could wind up signing in February after his team's playoff run, which could also open the door for new teams to extend offers and try to enter the mix.

Jacobi Meyers (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)