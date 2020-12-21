GOAZCATS - Breaking down the top QBs still available in the 2021 class

Breaking down the top QBs still available in the 2021 class
College teams still in search of a quarterback to add to their 2021 recruiting classes will have to search far and wide to find good arms before National Signing Day on Feb. 3.
All of the four- and five-star quarterbacks on Rivals have been signed. In fact, 25 of the nation's best pro-style passers faxed in their paperwork. The same goes for 24 of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks, but there are a few intriguing three-stars still on the market.
Here's a look at the handful of passers on deck to sign in the second signing period.
*****
*****
Days before the Early Signing Period, Arizona parted ways with head coach Kevin Sumlin, which naturally led to some shake-up in the Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class.
Quarterback Clay Millen -- who pledged to Sumlin and the Wildcats in June -- elected not to back off his pledge but did not ink with Arizona during last week's signing window. Millen had options to go to Oregon State, Oregon, Indiana or Colorado, but could be waiting to see who Arizona tabs as their next coach before making up his mind.
*****
Connecticut three-star quarterback Xavier Copening remains unsigned after the first signing day. He's one of the top quarterbacks from the East Coast that'll be targeted when February rolls around.
Connecticut, Boston College and Syracuse were all teams linked to Copening. The Eagles had a ton of momentum early on in the fall. Syracuse was a team trending early on. Copening also has FCS options on the table.
*****
One of the top Dallas-area passers that's committed elected not to sign his paperwork during the Early Signing Period. That's Brayden Schrager, who was an early commitment for Todd Graham and Hawaii this offseason, despite not visiting out West due to COVID-19.
Schrager has Highland Park rolling in the Texas playoffs with a perfect record. He could wind up signing in February after his team's playoff run, which could also open the door for new teams to extend offers and try to enter the mix.
*****
Florida dual-threat Jacobi Myers intended to sign his paperwork early, graduate early and be on a college campuses when the calendar flipped to 2021 in a few days. Instead, the three-star is still evaluating his options into February.
Indiana, Rutgers, NC State, Coastal Carolina and FIU are still in play for Myers, who suffered a season-ending injury in October. That obviously played a role in Myers' decision not to sign early in December, but also makes for a tough decision on deck during the final weeks of this 2021 cycle.