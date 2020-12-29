GOAZCATS - Breaking: Arizona to self-impose postseason ban for 2021

Arizona is off to a 7-1 start after picking up an important victory over Colorado on Monday night, but the Wildcats will not be taking part in the 2021 NCAA Tournament no matter what happens the rest of the season. Tuesday the school decided to self-impose a postseason ban "as a proactive measure in its ongoing NCAA enforcement process."

UA is just one of many programs that has been under investigation by the NCAA for its role in the FBI's case involving corruption in college basketball. It eventually landed former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson in prison with the infractions case still pending for the program.

Arizona recently had its request for an independent panel to hear the case and ultimately decide the punishment approved but decided to move forward with the decision to enact a postseason ban anyway.

"The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the MBB staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the University’s expectation of honest and ethical behavior," the school said in a statement announcing the decision Tuesday. "It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved. This decision also reinforces the institution’s commitment to accountability and integrity as well as serving the best long-term interests of the University and the Men’s Basketball program.”

Head coach Sean Miller has declined to comment on the investigation throughout the process, but he said Tuesday he understands the decision the school made to ban his team from competing in the postseason.

“I understand and fully support the University’s decision to self-impose a one-year post season ban on our Men’s Basketball program," Miller said in a statement provided by the program. "Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a PAC-12 championship.”

The Wildcats have had to retool their roster with many new faces as part of the program this year. Most of the current players have no ties and were never part of the team when Richardson was on staff, but the group will not be able to take part in games after the regular season now.

“The decision to self-impose a postseason ban was extremely difficult, as we recognize the impact that it has on our current student-athlete," Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said. "We will continue to cooperate fully with the NCAA enforcement process and continue to support the hard-working young men in our Men’s Basketball program.”

The decision by Arizona on Tuesday does not mean the program will now avoid any further punishment from the NCAA. So far the only program involved in the case to receive a punishment is Oklahoma State, which received a one-year postseason ban in addition to other penalties.

Auburn previously decided to self-impose a postseason for its part in the scandal.

Arizona recently joined a handful of other teams that are going through the NCAA's new Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). By going this route the case will move to a more independent route allowing the accusations to be investigated further with a potentially different outcome than the NCAA's staff came up with when delivering a Notice of Allegations to the Wildcats earlier in the year.

The decision by the IARP will be final meaning UA will not be able to appeal. So far none of the cases that have been referred to the IARP have reached a resolution.



Arizona is reportedly facing five Level I violations as part of the fallout from the FBI's investigation stemming from bribery and corruption in college hoops.

The decision by Arizona on Tuesday also rules out the Wildcats for the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas meaning the final game of the season will take place March 6 at home against Arizona State.