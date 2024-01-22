Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Breaking: Arizona set to hire Matt Adkins as tight ends coach

Matt Adkins
Matt Adkins (Matt Adkins | Twitter (X))
Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan is set to hire its tight ends coach in Matt Adkins, sources have told GOAZCATS.com.

Adkins has spent the last four seasons as the tight ends coach at San Jose State with Brennan and has been with the Spartans' program for the last six years.

Last season at San Jose State, tight ends had 431 yards receiving and hauled in four touchdown receptions.

Advertisement

Before San Jose State, Adkins spent time as the head coach of Carlstad Crusaders of the Swedish Football League in 2013, then he was a coach a Southern Utah for two seasons as a wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator.

Adkins has coaching in his blood with both his father Doug Adkins and grandfather Tom Perry being former head coaches in their own right. Perry is a legend in the state of Washington and is part of the Washington State Football Coaches Hall of Fame after recording the most wins as a coach at Central Washington University.

Arizona has now hired Bobby Wade as receivers coach, Josh Oglesby as offensive line coach, Cullen Carroll as its strength coach and now Adkins as the tight ends coach.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement