Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan is set to hire its tight ends coach in Matt Adkins, sources have told GOAZCATS.com.
Adkins has spent the last four seasons as the tight ends coach at San Jose State with Brennan and has been with the Spartans' program for the last six years.
Last season at San Jose State, tight ends had 431 yards receiving and hauled in four touchdown receptions.
Before San Jose State, Adkins spent time as the head coach of Carlstad Crusaders of the Swedish Football League in 2013, then he was a coach a Southern Utah for two seasons as a wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator.
Adkins has coaching in his blood with both his father Doug Adkins and grandfather Tom Perry being former head coaches in their own right. Perry is a legend in the state of Washington and is part of the Washington State Football Coaches Hall of Fame after recording the most wins as a coach at Central Washington University.
Arizona has now hired Bobby Wade as receivers coach, Josh Oglesby as offensive line coach, Cullen Carroll as its strength coach and now Adkins as the tight ends coach.