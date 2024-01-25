Breaking: Arizona set to hire Dino Babers as its OC/QB coach
Arizona officially announced the hires of seven coaches in Bobby Wade, Duane Akina, Matt Adkins, Josh Oglesby, Alonzo Carter, Joe Seumalo and Cullen Carroll that have been added to Brent Brennan's first staff with the program.
And earlier in the day, reports came out about former New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales joining the staff as a linebackers/special teams coach, but no official announcement has been made by Arizona.
Now, sources have told GOAZCATS.com that the Wildcats will be hiring former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers as Brennan's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
This will be the second stint in Tucson for Babers, who was at Arizona from the 1995 season to 2000 under Dick Tomey. Not only did he coach under the Wildcats' legend, but he played for Tomey at Hawaii from 1979 to 83 as a running back and defensive back.
In Babers' previous time at Arizona, he was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 1998 to 2000 and helped lead the program to its greatest season in school history finishing 12-1 with a win over Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl during the 1998 season.
While being the head coach of Syracuse, Babers record two winning seasons that was highlighted by the 2018 Orange Men that went 10-3 with a bowl win over West Virginia in the Camp World Bowl.
That team averaged over 40 points per game and finished 11th nationally in scoring offense.
