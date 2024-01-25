Arizona officially announced the hires of seven coaches in Bobby Wade, Duane Akina, Matt Adkins, Josh Oglesby, Alonzo Carter, Joe Seumalo and Cullen Carroll that have been added to Brent Brennan's first staff with the program. And earlier in the day, reports came out about former New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales joining the staff as a linebackers/special teams coach, but no official announcement has been made by Arizona. Now, sources have told GOAZCATS.com that the Wildcats will be hiring former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers as Brennan's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

