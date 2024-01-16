In less than 48 hours of hearing the news of former head coach Jedd Fisch leaving Tucson for Washington with a new 7-year deal worth $54.075 million, Arizona was able to move quickly and not only target but hire its 31st head coach in program history by snagging Brent Brennan to lead the Wildcats.
Brennan is leaving San Jose State, where he went 34-48 while leading the Spartans to three bowl appearances in seven season. Out of the last four season, his former team has had three winning finishes.
Brennan has a long history out west and before getting into the coaching ranks, he was a graduate assistant at Arizona under the late-great legendary football coach Dick Tomey. He has shown he can succeed as a head coach while at San Jose State getting the Spartans to three bowl games during his tenure. Plus, he was a finalist for the UA job before the program went in the direction of Fisch.
The reported contract by Pete Thamel of ESPN is a 5-year deal with the money still unknown at this point in time.
This was a clear hire for Arizona, Brennan was No. 1 on Dave Heeke's list the moment Fisch left for Washington and now the Wildcats have the head coach they wanted in place to run the program.