In less than 48 hours of hearing the news of former head coach Jedd Fisch leaving Tucson for Washington with a new 7-year deal worth $54.075 million, Arizona was able to move quickly and not only target but hire its 31st head coach in program history by snagging Brent Brennan to lead the Wildcats. Brennan is leaving San Jose State, where he went 34-48 while leading the Spartans to three bowl appearances in seven season. Out of the last four season, his former team has had three winning finishes.

