Arizona coach Jedd Fisch is leaving for Washington
Arizona football will be looking for its next head coach as Jedd Fisch has accepted the head coaching job at Washington leaving the Wildcats' program behind as going 10-3 in his third season in the desert.
It was reported by Pete Thamel that Fisch had emerged as a frontrunner for the Washington job Sunday afternoon.
Hours later it was reported by KVOA a local news station in Tucson that Fisch has taken the Washington job and holding a team meeting to inform the players and coaches of his decision.
it has been reported that Fisch's contract is around $7.75 million per year on a 7-year deal.
During his three seasons in Tucson, Fisch took a program that had gone on a historic 20-game losing streak and finished 1-11 in his first season and turned the Wildcats into a 10-3 team two short seasons later.
Fisch was able to land the highest ranked recruiting class in program history, which finished No. 19 nationally on Rivals.com. The class featured the highest ranked recruit in five-star receiver Tetairoa McMillan and 11 starters.
Along with great recruiting classes, Fisch was able to bring in top-level talent through the transfer portal to help fill gaps on the roster.
During his time in Tucson, Fisch went 16-21 and ended the 2023 season on a seven-game winning streak, which was capped off by a 38-24 win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
As of right now, Fisch leaves behind a roster with seven players that received all-conference honors and a quarterback in Noah Fifita, who was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and went 8-2 as a starter for the program.
The Wildcats will be looking for their 31st coach in program history now that Fisch has left to be the next Washington head coach.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)