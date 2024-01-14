Arizona football will be looking for its next head coach as Jedd Fisch has accepted the head coaching job at Washington leaving the Wildcats' program behind as going 10-3 in his third season in the desert. It was reported by Pete Thamel that Fisch had emerged as a frontrunner for the Washington job Sunday afternoon. Hours later it was reported by KVOA a local news station in Tucson that Fisch has taken the Washington job and holding a team meeting to inform the players and coaches of his decision. it has been reported that Fisch's contract is around $7.75 million per year on a 7-year deal.

