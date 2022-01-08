BREAKING: Arizona adds commitment from 2022 SoCal RB Rayshon 'Speedy' Luke

The early signing period ended last month, but Arizona's work in the 2022 class is not complete. Saturday, the latest notable piece was added for the Wildcats as high three-star running back Rayshon Luke announced his commitment to Arizona on national TV during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

The versatile back from St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, California) picked Jedd Fisch's program over a final group that included Louisville, UCLA and San Jose State.

Fisch had previously hinted at an impending commitment from Luke back on National Signing Day when the Arizona head coach mentioned that his program ultimately "ended up batting 1.000" after the final week of visits in December.

Luke was part of that group as he made a late trip to see Arizona in addition to visiting Louisville before the start of the early signing period last month.

The California back will add another important piece to Arizona's impressive offensive haul in the 2022 class highlighted by five-star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who flipped from Oregon in the final hours of the early signing period.

Luke's decision to pick Arizona means he is the 13th commitment in the class from California with eight of those players expected to play offense in college. Being part of a group that features so much talent from his home area is something Luke acknowledged intrigued him leading into his decision.

"T-Mac, Noah, Jacob, A.J., we could keep going, Kevin. We could keep going," he said Friday referencing McMillan, quarterback Noah Fifita, linebacker Jacob Manu plus receivers AJ Jones and Kevin Green Jr. "It's a lot of great, great guys going there that's going to make that school great, and who knows if I go there it's going to be great as well."

Luke has a background as a track athlete as well, and the expectation is that he will be utilized in different ways within Fisch's offense to take advantage of his speed. While he will arrive at Arizona as a running back, he will also be used in the passing game and potentially on special teams as well.

"They run the ball, they pass the ball. Me, I want to be able to be a slot and running back, a lot of people know that. Kind of like an Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey-type back," he said about Arizona's offensive scheme. "That's what they do with all their running backs -- their running back catches touchdown passes, their running back runs the ball."

Arizona now holds commitments from 22 prospects in the 2022 class.

*Ryan Young contributed to this report