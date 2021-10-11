Jordan McCloud's season is finished. Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch announced Monday that the team's starting quarterback will not be available to play the rest of the year because of a knee and ankle injury suffered in Saturday's loss to UCLA. Gunner Cruz is going to start this weekend against Colorado as the Wildcats now turn back to their season-opening starter for the remainder of their games.

What does it mean for McCloud and the Wildcats? GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison took some time to discuss the future for UA now that it knows it will be without its quarterback for the final seven games on the schedule.

***