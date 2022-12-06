One of the biggest bright spots on the offensive line all season was freshman guard Jonah Savaiinaea, who started every game and was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman-Team.

"In our mind he graded out really well all season long," head coach Jedd Fisch said. "I don't know how many times I could ever think about an opportunity where a true freshman comes in and starts every single game on the offensive line. I don't know how often that occurs and each week his grades were great. He was a top one or two graded out player for us almost every single week."



