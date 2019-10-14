News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 13:03:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Bounce back will be important for Arizona as it recovers after loss to UW

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona is now halfway through the season and is sitting at 4-2 after Saturday night's loss to Washington. The reality is that record at the midway point is not a shock and there were many follower...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}