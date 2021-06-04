Now that the NCAA recruiting dead period has come to an end after over a year it is time for things to return to some normalcy for prospects and college programs. On-campus visits are now allowed to take place once again, and coaches will soon be hosting camps as well as leaving campus for camps for the first time since 2019.

It is clear by the number of prospects who have scheduled many of their visits already for the month of June that the end of the dead period was long overdue. The Wildcats will play host to a number of prospects in the coming weeks while simultaneously continuing the preparations for the upcoming season.

New head coach Jedd Fisch has a lot on his plate this month as the newcomers continue to arrive and he finally gets a chance to meet many of the targets on his recruiting board in person.

To give you an idea of what the month will be about, we decided to analyze a few important questions for the UA football program that will be close to answered by the time June comes to an end. It is a time unlike any other, and there will be plenty to dissect and examine in the coming weeks.