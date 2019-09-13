Biggest challenge yet awaits Arizona Saturday night
Arizona's game Saturday night against Texas Tech is shaping up to be one of the most important moments in the short tenure of Kevin Sumlin as the Wildcats' head coach. Both teams have a lot riding ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news