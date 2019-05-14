Big performances from Weems, Dooney highlight Arizona's dominant day
It was a strange few days for Arizona's baseball team with a weekend thunderstorm changing plans and forcing the Wildcats to play a doubleheader Monday that ended up finishing hours before the team...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news