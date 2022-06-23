NBA DRAFT: Benn Mathurin drafted by the Indiana Pacers with pick No. 6

Former Arizona guard Benn Mathurin was selected with the No. 6 overall pick to the Indiana Pacers making him the first Wildcats guard drafted in the top 10 of the NBA draft since 2015 when Stanley Johnson was taken with the eighth overall pick.

"I'm really excited for those guys. I think they all have bright futures. The one thing I always remind them is that I'm trying not to be a cheerleader for them, I just remind them how hard it is and how hard it's going to be and how you handle the difficulty of the path they're on how you handle that as probably ultimately going to determine how successful you can be at that level. And I think they're all built for it.