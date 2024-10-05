Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. Texas Tech

After upsetting then-No. 10 Utah last week, Arizona is now back at home under the lights with an 8 p.m. (MST) kickoff against Texas Tech with both teams having a combined record of 7-2 with losses coming on the road.

This marks the first time since the days of the Boarder Conference that these two programs will be playing a conference game as members of the new-look Big 12. At one point, the two were rivals and now this game can turn into that again in this new conference.

To get you ready for the game, we reached out to RedRaiderSports.com and spoke to staff writer Jarrett Ramirez about the Red Raiders' program to give you an inside look ahead of the Arizona-Texas Tech game.