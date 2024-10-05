Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. Texas Tech

After upsetting then-No. 10 Utah last week, Arizona is now back at home under the lights with an 8 p.m. (MST) kickoff against Texas Tech with both teams having a combined record of 7-2 with losses coming on the road.
This marks the first time since the days of the Boarder Conference that these two programs will be playing a conference game as members of the new-look Big 12. At one point, the two were rivals and now this game can turn into that again in this new conference.
To get you ready for the game, we reached out to RedRaiderSports.com and spoke to staff writer Jarrett Ramirez about the Red Raiders' program to give you an inside look ahead of the Arizona-Texas Tech game.
How has the Red Raiders' defense created turnovers this season?
JR: As odd as it is to say, a lot of it can honestly be chalked up to pure luck and some creativity from defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter. Two of three interceptions against North Texas were created by balls bouncing out of UNT players’ hands, there’s the luck part. Creativity certainly factored in for the interceptions from Sam Leavitt of Arizona State and Brendan Sorsby from Cincinnati. DeRuyter has used stunt schemes very well along the defensive line this season just trying to get some semblance of a pass rush and it worked on those interceptions. This pass rush has been weak, to say the least, and DeRuyter’s ability to get them into some different looks to trip up the opposing offensive lines has worked like a charm. You obviously can’t abuse those kinds of things, but when he has employed those stunts, that has been the root cause of pressure on the QB and interceptions and bad balls on the back end.