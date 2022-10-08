So far this season, Bo Nix has been much better than expected. During his time in the SEC, Nix used his legs as a need rather than as a weapon. He was sacked 50 times during his three-year Auburn career.

Stanford was able to sack Nix once last week and is the only team to have been able to do so this year. His previous offensive line units weren’t necessarily bad, the opposing defensive fronts that they would have to match up against were just really, really good.

At Oregon, the offensive line has been even better than what he has had in the past, and other than the week one match-up against Georgia, the pass rush he’s gone up against has not been as scary as he’s used to. Add that to being in a new big-play-friendly offense with plenty of weapons around him and you get a potential career-high season. While most, if not all of his passing stats are on pace to be career highs at the end of the season, Nix has continued to show off his legs when necessary. His 80-yard touchdown carry last week was not a one-off, as he has 261 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.