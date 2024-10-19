Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. Colorado

After falling to then-No. 14 BYU 41-19 in a lopsided loss, Arizona is back at home looking to get back in the win column and avoid falling below .500 for the first time all season.

Not only is the Arizona-Colorado game interesting in terms of style of play and the contrasting differences but the game will feature five projected NFL first-round drat picks. Plus, all eyes across the nation will be watching the match up of UA star receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Buffs' defensive back Travis Hunter.

To get you ready for the 1 p.m. (MST) kickoff, we at GOAZCATS.com reached out to CUSportsReport staff writer Troy Finnegan to answer questions about the Colorado program to give you an inside look at the Buffaloes' program.