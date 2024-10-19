Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. Colorado

in other news
Arizona opponent first look: Colorado
Arizona prepares for Colorado as it's next opponent and here is the first look of the opposing Buffaloes.
WATCH: Arizona coach Brent Brennan reviews loss to BYU
The Wildcats' head coach evaluates his team as they hit the midway point of the season.
Arizona picked 10th in preseason AP Top 25 poll
The Wildcats are one of five teams from the Big 12 to make the top 10 in the preseason rankings.
Sunday Rewind: Arizona comes unraveled in road loss to BYU
Staff writer Troy Hutchison breaks down what happened to the Wildcats in Saturday's contest.
COMMITMENT: Arizona adds Dutch five-star SF Dwayne Aristode for 2025
The No. 11-ranked recruit picked the Wildcats over Michigan State, Duke and USC on Sunday.
After falling to then-No. 14 BYU 41-19 in a lopsided loss, Arizona is back at home looking to get back in the win column and avoid falling below .500 for the first time all season.
Not only is the Arizona-Colorado game interesting in terms of style of play and the contrasting differences but the game will feature five projected NFL first-round drat picks. Plus, all eyes across the nation will be watching the match up of UA star receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Buffs' defensive back Travis Hunter.
To get you ready for the 1 p.m. (MST) kickoff, we at GOAZCATS.com reached out to CUSportsReport staff writer Troy Finnegan to answer questions about the Colorado program to give you an inside look at the Buffaloes' program.
Q: What has been the key to Colorado's turnaround this season?
TF: Colorado has continuad on the upward trajectory that Deion Sanders started it on last season, but Robert Livingston and the added beef in the front seven are what separates this Buffs team from the one that spiraled out of control in 2023. Livingston has brought a new, aggressive mentality to a Colorado defense that was a complete pushover last year, and he has turned it into a second half juggernaut that has given up more than seven points after halftime just once. Transfer linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green has been a monster against the run, defensive tackles Chidozie Nwankwo and Anquin Barnes have played well, and a highly touted edge group is starting to heat up over the last few games.
