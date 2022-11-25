Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs ASU
The time is finally here, the game that both fan bases what for 365 days a year and that is the Territorial Cup rivalry between Arizona and Arizona State. It rivalry week at the Wildcats (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) will be looking to snap their five-game losing streak to the Sun Devils.
To get you ready for the game, we talked to Devils Digest editor Hod Rabino about the ASU program and his thoughts on this year's Territorial Cup.
What is the identity of the ASU football program right now?
Hard to say what the identity of this team is right now. They tried very hard to defy extremely low expectations coming into the season and have obviously not come even close to accomplishing that. An inexplicable loss to Eastern Michigan that prompted the firing of Herm Edwards made a bad situation even worse. An upset win against Washington gave a glimmer of a hope that maybe ASU could finish 6-6 but ultimately lack of talent and faulty play calling really did this team in.
But aside from the pure X's and O's I really question the mental state of the team right now. I thought they would show some pride and passion on Senior Day but in the last home game of the year they were absolutely dominated albeit by a good Oregon State team. I know no one publicly will tell you that they've checked out for the year but in the current state of affairs you really have to wonder if their head is truly going to be in the game this week.
How has Trenton Bourguet helped this ASU offense?
It's really been up and down performances for Trenton Bourguet. Ultimately the defenses you expected ASU to do well against like Washington and Colorado he did exactly that. If he played against Stanford that should have been another ASU win. But against the tougher defenses like UCLA, Washington State and Oregon State he definitely struggled and has also not been 100% healthy as of late.
In Bourguet's defense I don't think the offensive line has been doing him any favors and the talent at wide receiver is very shallow. Those are aspect that have been holding him back and the rest of the offense.
With all the limitations of this offense I think the fact that he doesn't dance around the pocket, has a quick release and a high football IQ has helped the Sun Devils at times. But again, the significant shortcomings of this side of the ball did in the end catch up with him so I can’t say that he really moved the needle that much on offense but overall has played better than Emory Jones who started the year at quarterback.
