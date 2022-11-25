It's really been up and down performances for Trenton Bourguet. Ultimately the defenses you expected ASU to do well against like Washington and Colorado he did exactly that. If he played against Stanford that should have been another ASU win. But against the tougher defenses like UCLA, Washington State and Oregon State he definitely struggled and has also not been 100% healthy as of late.

In Bourguet's defense I don't think the offensive line has been doing him any favors and the talent at wide receiver is very shallow. Those are aspect that have been holding him back and the rest of the offense.

With all the limitations of this offense I think the fact that he doesn't dance around the pocket, has a quick release and a high football IQ has helped the Sun Devils at times. But again, the significant shortcomings of this side of the ball did in the end catch up with him so I can’t say that he really moved the needle that much on offense but overall has played better than Emory Jones who started the year at quarterback.