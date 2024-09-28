Behind enemy lines: Arizona at No. 10 Utah
Arizona is on the road against No. 10 Utah with the Wildcats trying to get back in the win column after falling 31-7 to Kansas State on the road two weeks ago. UA has had time to prepare for the Utes, who are coming off a 22-19 win over Oklahoma State.
The bye week was important for Arizona not only to prepare for the game but to get healthy and right on both side of the ball with injuries that were starting to stockpile over the last couple of weeks.
Meanwhile, Utah is still unsure of who is going to be behind center with quarterback Cam Rising being listed as a game-time decision. If Rising can't go, the Utes will turn to Isaac Wilson, who go the start against OSU last week.
To get you ready for the game we reached out to UteNation.com and spoke to publisher Alex Markham to give you guys an inside look at the Utes.
What is the status of Cam Rising and how has Utah handled the injury?
AM: He’s a game-time decision, but I expect Isaac Wilson to start. It’s going to come down to the amount of zip Cam Rising can put on the football during warmups. My take is that if the backup quarterback situation was like it was the last two years, they’d ride with Rising and let him dink and dunk, looking occasionally for the big play. However, Wilson is more than capable. Wilson is getting better and better week by week.
It’s not my place to say how Utah has handled the injury. The fans have been annoyed and they have every right to be annoyed, but if Rising was able to be out there already, he would have been. They need him back, but they’re in good hands. Arizona will be a good challenge, but if this was a Pac-12 schedule, there would be more concern to be honest.
