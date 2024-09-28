Arizona is on the road against No. 10 Utah with the Wildcats trying to get back in the win column after falling 31-7 to Kansas State on the road two weeks ago. UA has had time to prepare for the Utes, who are coming off a 22-19 win over Oklahoma State.

The bye week was important for Arizona not only to prepare for the game but to get healthy and right on both side of the ball with injuries that were starting to stockpile over the last couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Utah is still unsure of who is going to be behind center with quarterback Cam Rising being listed as a game-time decision. If Rising can't go, the Utes will turn to Isaac Wilson, who go the start against OSU last week.

To get you ready for the game we reached out to UteNation.com and spoke to publisher Alex Markham to give you guys an inside look at the Utes.