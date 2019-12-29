MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Illinois bound Andre Curbelo ended Saturday action in style at the Beach Ball Classic. He was just one of many high profile players turning in big time performance at one of the nation's top Holiday season tournaments. Eric Bossi has his takeaways.



TOP 50 ILLINOIS BOUND PG ANDRE CURBELO GOES OFF

Illinois fans are going to love them some Andre Curbelo. Of course, so will his future coach Brad Underwood. The top 50 floor general ended the quarterfinal round in style on Saturday as he scored 25 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed 19 rebounds. That's right, a six-foot'ish point guard grabbed 19 rebounds. It's just not something you see very often on any level of high school basketball. A master of the mid range pull-up who has every floater and runner in the book in his arsenal, it's just as much about what Curbelo does for those around him as it is the numbers you see in a boxscore. He leads, he has infectious energy, he gets his teammates to play harder. Those are things you can't teach and they are things that are going to be really welcomed next year. The Illini got a really good one.



HALL SHOULD BE A MAJOR DIFFERENCE MAKER FOR CLEMSON

Clemson bound senior P.J. Hall of Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman has steadily moved up the 2020 rankings and currently ranks No. 63. His climb may not be over if his play on Saturday is any indication of what to expect. In fact, I don’t just think Hall will help the Tigers when he arrives next season. I actually feel he’d be among their best -- if not the best -- players if he was on campus now. Hall is that complete and that talented. In the ACC he’s likely to be used for stretches as a mismatch five man but he can play either there or at the four. He is athletic, he is tough and he has a very high level of skill with his back to and facing the basket. Post ups, mid-range jump shots and even the ability to make shots from beyond three make him an awfully tough matchup. Brad Brownell needs this guy in a bad way, and he needs him to be as good as advertised.

DUKE BOUND STEWARD MAKES HIS MCDONALD’S CASE

Duke bound D.J. Steward is going to be heavily in the mix for postseason honors like the McDonald’s All-American Game. Games like the one he had on Saturday where he went for 32 points, five rebounds and three assists against a very good Dorman team and Hall. It wasn’t just that he went for 32 either, it was how he did it. Seeing several defenders coming at him at almost all times, Steward used his speed and quickness to get himself free for one look after another. When he wasn’t burying threes from deep (he made 5 of 11) he was relentless attacking the rim and had some really tough finishes in the teeth of an active defense. McDonald’s game or not – and personally, he’s got a vote from me as of today – Steward is exactly the kind of guy Duke needs. They’ve lacked shooters for the past few years and adding one who can also create off the dribble and who should be in school for at least a few years is a good deal in Durham.

HARDY AND ODOM HAVE MONSTER GAMES, MORE NOTES