Bay Area swing can be a challenging trip
Last season when Arizona made the trip up to the Bay Area it faced a Stanford team that was floating just above .500 while the Wildcats were ranked in the top 15 and were ready to move into first p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news