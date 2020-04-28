Arizona has added yet another international prospect to its 2020 recruiting class as Turkish forward Tibet Gorener committed to the Wildcats on Monday night. The 6-foot-8 prospect played the last two years in the United States including his senior season at Orange Lutheran High School in California. He picked UA over offers from Creighton and Nebraska.

A 3-point specialist, Gorener should help provide the Wildcats with some depth as Sean Miller continues to build his roster for next season. Earlier in the day Arizona lost out on four-star shooting guard Kerwin Walton, who picked North Carolina, but UA had already started the process pursuing Gorener after offering him last week.

The process moved quickly and he ended his recruitment on Monday night and is now joining a big incoming group of players at UA next season.

The Wildcats now have one scholarship available for the 2020-21 season after Gorener's decision.

Gorener joins three other international recruits who signed with the program already this offseason including point guard Kerr Kriisa (Estonia), wing Bennedict Mathurin (Canada) and power forward Daniel Batcho (France).

UA head coach Sean Miller has again had to overhaul his roster after numerous departures when the season came to an end that included losing three freshmen. In all the Wildcats will have six new faces on the roster next season not including Georgetown transfer point guard James Akinjo who joined the program in January.

The addition of Gorener pushed the Wildcats to the top of the Pac-12 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings and UA also currently sits at No. 13 overall on that list.