GOAZCATS - Basketball news: Arizona women picked to finish 2nd in Pac-12

The start of college basketball season is just over a week away and Tuesday the Pac-12 released its preseason predictions from both the media and coaches across the conference. No. 7 Arizona was picked to finish second behind No. 2 Stanford in both polls with the Cardinal edging out UA by just 23 points in the media poll and 17 points in the coaches poll.

Adia Barnes' squad received one first-place vote in the media poll while the team picked up two first-place votes from the coaches.

The second-place prediction is the best for the Wildcats in a preseason conference poll since 2004.

The Wildcats are coming off their most successful season in recent history and return plenty of talent led by All-American guard Aari McDonald who was named the league's defensive player of the year last season.

UA's quick ascent to the top of the conference and women's college basketball over the last two years has helped the program gain plenty of confidence heading into the upcoming season.

"I would love to see my team win a Pac-12 title, the Pac-12 Tournament," McDonald said Tuesday. "Obviously, get back to the NCAA Tournament."