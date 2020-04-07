A long-awaited decision became reality on Tuesday as Arizona point guard Nico Mannion declared for the NBA Draft becoming the second Wildcats freshman to make the decision in the last two weeks. Mannion, who reclassified and graduated a year early to join the program, finished his lone college season by averaging 14 points per game plus a team-high 5.3 assists.

"I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft," Mannion said in a message posted to social media on Tuesday. "I want to thank everyone who has truly helped me throughout my journey, you know who you are, including coach Miler for giving me the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in the country. I’ll always be proud to be part of the Wildcat Family! Lastly, I want to give special thanks to my parents for giving me unmatched support & love. Couldn’t do it without you guys.”

Mannion helped guide the Wildcats to a 21-11 this season and eventually it helped him earn a spot on the Pac-12's All-Freshman team plus a second-team All-Pac-12 selection. He came to Arizona as a highly-decorated five-star recruit from Phoenix's Pinnacle High School where he earned the distinction of being Gatorade Player of the Year in addition to being named a McDonald's All-American.

He leaves Arizona as one of the top freshmen assist men in program history after dishing out 169 assists this season.

Mannion is currently projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and is considered by some, including ESPN, to be a likely lottery pick.