It's not a surprise since the reports had already been swirling for days, but Zeke Nnaji put an end to all doubt Tuesday as he announced his plans to forgo his remaining eligibility with the Wildcats in favor of entering his name in the NBA Draft. Nnaji finished his lone season with the Wildcats as the team's leading scorer and top rebounder eventually earning him the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award.

The Minnesota native came to UA as one of three five-star recruits in the Wildcats' 2019 class and quickly emerged as the most productive member of the group early in the season. As teams figured out his talent the Arizona big man became the focus of defenses making earning a league-high 14 double doubles an even more impressive feat.

Nnaji often spoke of his plan to be a one-and-done player and that is a big part of why he picked to come across the country and play for Sean Miller's program in Tucson.

"To me a leader is one who depicts humility, clarity, vision and courage; Coach Sean Miller is a leader and I thank him and his staff for taking a chance on a little known kid from Minnesota," Nnaji said in a message posted to Twitter. "To my teammates: You guys pushed me both in the weight room and on the court. I couldn't have asked for a better group of guys to go to battle with. Adversity they say builds character. All the nuggets I picked up from battling with y'all will stay with me forever."

Nnaji proved to be a fan favorite with his oftentimes dominant ability to score around the basket and he certainly acclimated himself to the fan base and city.

"Tucson: You guys welcomed me with open arms," he said. "There is no better fan base and electric atmosphere. Your knowledge of the game is unmatched. I will miss McKale Center always."

Nnaji has signed with an agent, so the freshman will not be able to return to play for the Wildcats as he forgoes the remaining three years of his college eligibility.

The Minnesota big man averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Wildcats in what will be his lone season with the program. Nnaji's fellow freshmen Josh Green and Nico Mannion have not yet announced their future plans. Both players are considered by many projections to be first-round selections in the NBA Draft, but neither has made a public announcement about their futures as of now.

Miller previously mentioned back in January that Mannion would not be back with the team next season, but there has never been a confirmation of his decision to turn pro after one season with the Wildcats.