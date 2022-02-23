BASEBALL: No. 11 Arizona drops home opener against Grand Canyon

Following a three-game sweep at the College Baseball Showdown in Texas over the weekend, No. 11 Arizona struggled in its home opener against Grand Canyon University on Tuesday, losing the game 19-3.

In front of a crowd of 2,766 fans on a cold night at Hi Corbett Field, the Wildcats (3-1) struggled mightily in the first few innings of the game, allowing GCU to score six runs in the first three innings.

Three throwing errors on rundown plays were key factors in Arizona’s early-game struggles. Many of the position players in the game were not playing their primary positions, however. First baseman Noah Turley particularly struggled at his normal position in the loss.

“Just a bad game for him, that’s all,” head coach Chip Hale said in his postgame media session. “Everybody has a bad game. That’s life.”

After three solid pitching performances from their first three starting pitchers, the Wildcats started Eric Orloff in their home opener. He struggled to find the plate and command his pitches in his time on the mound.

Orloff gave up four runs but only one of them was earned to go with one strikeout in only 1 2/3 innings of work.

“We just didn't do anything. Pitching, hitting, fielding. We just didn’t do it tonight. They pretty much took us out of the game early,” Hale said.