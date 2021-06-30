Baseball news: Star catcher Daniel Susac indicates he's staying at Arizona

The impact of Jay Johnson's abrupt decision to leave Arizona for the head coach position at LSU is continuing this week. As of Wednesday there have been more than a dozen UA players that have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Not among that group is freshman All-American catcher and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Daniel Susac.

The California native indicated with a tweet Tuesday night that he has no plans of leaving the Wildcats giving the next UA coach an important piece to build around next season. Susac tweeted: "Nowhere else I’d rather be, let’s run it back."

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Susac scoring a run with his arms raised overhead during a game this season. The post was reposted by numerous players with some of Susac's teammates adding comments indicating that they will be returning to the team next season as well.

D1Baseball previously reported that Arizona's other top freshman, designated hitter Jacob Berry, entered the transfer portal with the possibility of a move to LSU along with Johnson. That duo was a key part of Arizona's success this season and eventual spot in the College World Series.

Susac led the team in doubles (24) while hitting .335 with 12 home runs, 65 RBIs and 48 runs scored. He ultimately made 60 starts behind the plate as the team's everyday catcher and finished with a .996 fielding percentage.

The potential departure of Berry would be a significant blow for the Wildcats. He was one of the top hitters in college baseball this season having led the team with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs to go with a .352 average 19 doubles, a team-leading five triples and 54 runs scored.

Entering the transfer portal does not mean that a player will have to leave his current program. It only allows other programs to contact that player as he sorts through his options, so a return to Arizona is not completely out of the question for Berry.

However, at this point it is expected that he will move on now that he is officially in the portal. Players will have until July 1 to make a decision about entering the transfer portal and still retain their immediate eligibility for the 2022 season.

If they decide to enter the transfer portal after that date they will have to sit out the upcoming season.

Other notable contributors in the 2021 season that entered the transfer portal this week include first baseman Branden Boissiere, right-handed pitcher Quinn Flanagan, outfielder Tyler Casagrande, left-handed pitcher Ian Churchill and outfielder Blake Paugh.

Arizona continues to go through the hiring process for its next head coach after Johnson decided last week to accept the job at LSU shortly after the Wildcats were eliminated from the CWS.

The opening at UA was officially posted this week.