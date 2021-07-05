Baseball news: Arizona names Chip Hale as Wildcats next head coach

Arizona's search for its next baseball head coach has come to an end.

Wildcats alum Chip Hale will return to Tucson to take over the program he was once part of as a player. Hale returns to Arizona after spending the entirety of his career as a coach in the professional ranks. He will leave a position as the third base coach with the Detroit Tigers to take over at UA.

“I am very honored and excited to be the new head baseball coach at the University of Arizona,” Hale said in a statement provided by the program. “We will work tirelessly to build on the success that has been established here and continue to coach and develop our Wildcats to be champions on the field and in the classroom.

"With the help and support of the University of Arizona and the Wildcat Family, we plan on making many trips to Omaha!”

Hale played for Arizona from 1984-87 and remains one of the most accomplished players to come through the program. The new UA coach is the school's all-time leader in games played (255), hits (337), and total bases (507).

He helped bring Arizona a national title in 1986 and was the Pac-12 South Player of the Year in 1987.

Many of the recent coaching hires at UA have helped create a connection to the school's past, and Hale will be a direct link for the Wildcats as he steps into his new role after nearly 20 years in the professional coaching ranks.

“I am thrilled and excited to have Chip lead our iconic baseball program,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said. “Chip has long been a member of the Wildcat Family as a former student-athlete and has always remained close to our University and to our Tucson community. He has played and coached at the highest levels of the game and brings an unbridled passion and enthusiasm to his work.

"I have no doubt that Chip embraces the Wildcat Way mission we share at Arizona Athletics, and that he will mentor and develop future generations of Wildcat champions on the diamond, in the classroom, and in the community.”

Hale's coaching career began with the Tucson Sidewinders in 2004 before he went on to become the third base coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks starting in 2007. He went on to become the manager for the Diamondbacks in 2015 with stops at the New York Mets (2010-11), Oakland Athletics (2012-14, 2017) and Washington Nationals (2018-20) as well. He won a World Series title with the Nationals in 2019.

He will inherit a roster that for now will return many of its key pieces from a team that reached the College World Series this season. Star freshman designated hitter Jacob Berry decided to follow former UA coach Jay Johnson to LSU this offseason, but starters such as catcher Daniel Susac, third baseman Tony Bullard, shortstop Nik McClaughry and second baseman Kobe Kato are all expected to remain on the team giving Hale some pieces to build around.

Hale will receive a five-year contract with the Wildcats upon approval from the Arizona Board or Regents. He is set to be officially introduced as the next head coach in a Wednesday press conference. At this point it remains unclear when he will begin his duties at UA with the Tigers currently in the middle of the regular season.