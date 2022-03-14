BASEBALL: Arizona takes down Cal to open Pac-12 play with series win

The Wildcats won the final game of the series by a score of 13-5, and in the game Susac belted two home runs in the first inning. He became the first UA player to hit multiple home runs in one inning since Kenny Corley in 1998. During the series, Susac also hit his 10th double of the season after entering the weekend tied for the national lead in doubles. He went 7-for-15 at the plate in the series versus the Bears.

Arizona catcher Daniel Susac continues to build his profile as one of the top players in the country, and his strong weekend performance helped No. 16 Arizona (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12) take a three-game series win against California over the weekend.

The Wildcats lost the first game of the series 9-8 but entered the 9th inning leading 8-4. However, after UA pitcher Christian Holden struggled, the team gave up five runs in the final inning to lose the game.

With the Wildcats not having won a Pac-12 opener since 2017, they quickly moved on with a 10-4 victory over Cal (7-8, 1-2 Pac-12) to even the series Saturday. Backed by a strong outing from pitcher Garrett Irvin, who surrendered three earned runs on five hits and six strikeouts in six innings, Arizona was able to score eight runs over the final three innings of the game to earn the victory.

Arizona outfielder Chase Davis gave the Wildcats the lead in the 7th inning with a three-run home run to the opposite field that started the eight-run rally that sealed the game.

The bullpen also pitched a clean game by not giving up a hit or a run to Cal. Other notables in that game for Arizona included Mac Bingham (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Tommy Splaine (3-for-4, 2 runs scored).

Going into the deciding game three, Arizona was able to secure the series victory with the 13-5 win that was highlighted by a nine run first inning that was led by Susac’s two home runs and a two-run double by outfielder Tyler Casagrande, who had been struggling as of late.

Head coach Chip Hale gave the ball to Dawson Netz, who had a strong game in the finale, pitching six strong innings while allowing only three runs. Arizona’s bullpen pitched three innings and only gave up a combined two runs.

With the series win, Arizona won its first Pac-12 series of the season and shifted its focus to a Monday afternoon game against Pacific before hosting No. 5 Stanford this weekend at Hi Corbett Field.