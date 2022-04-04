BASEBALL: Arizona earns program's first road sweep of Washington
For the first time ever, No. 15 Arizona (21-7, 8-3 Pac-12) completed a sweep in Seattle by taking care of business against Washington and winning all three games of its weekend series against the Huskies.
Game one on Friday night went successfully for the Wildcats. Thanks to the bat of catcher Daniel Susac and the starting pitching performance of TJ Nichols, Arizona was able to come away with the victory in the game, 8-3.
Nichols cruised for seven innings only giving up three hits and striking out five while surrendering three runs before being relieved by Quinn Flanagan. The right-hander held the Huskies hitless while striking out two over the final two innings.
Offensively, Susac went 4-for-5, including hitting two home runs with six RBIs, making it the seventh multi-home run game of his college career. He also threw out a runner trying to steal second base.
Outfielder Chase Davis also added another home-run to the team’s total by hitting an opposite field homer and giving him a team high of nine home runs for the season.
The Wildcats win on Friday night gave them their first win at Husky Ballpark since 2016.
In game two of the series, the Wildcats were able to pick up right where they left off by winning 6-2 thanks to an eighth-inning burst that allowed Arizona score three runs and clinch the series victory over the Huskies (14-13, 5-7 Pac-12).
Garrett Irvin earned the start for UA and threw five strong innings, allowing two unearned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and getting the no decision. Relief pitchers Chris Barraza and Holden Christian only gave up two hits over three scoreless innings.
First baseman Tommy Splaine was the driving force of the offense going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including hitting only his second career college home run. In the eighth inning, Arizona scored three runs thanks to an RBI single from Splaine in addition to a two-run RBI double from designated hitter Noah Turley.
Despite clinching the series win, Arizona did more of the same in the final game winning, 7-6, in extra innings on a sweep-sealing hit from outfielder Tanner O’Tremba.
After a three-run eighth inning forced the Wildcats to go into extra innings, O’Tremba drove in the go-ahead RBI single in the 11th inning that was preceded by a Husky error and a single from Susac to put the runner in scoring position.
Anthony Susac started the game for the Cats and worked three strong innings, allowing just one earned run and four hits in a no-decision performance. Reliever Trevor Long gave the team three strong innings in the ninth and in both extra innings only giving up three hits as he held the Huskies scoreless. His outing gave him his first win on the season and dropped his ERA to only 1.17.
Arizona’s series sweep gives them their first road sweep since 2016, and they now hope to carry their momentum over to their Tuesday night matchup against Arizona State in Phoenix.
UA’s performance in Seattle puts the team in first place all alone atop the Pac-12 Conference standings with two more wins than any other team in the league.
|Player
|Stats
|
C Daniel Susac
|
6-13, 6 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 home runs, 3 walks
|
CF Mac Bingham
|
5-14, 4 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 doubles, 1 walk
|
SP Garett Irvin
|
6 IP, 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned runs, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks
