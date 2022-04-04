BASEBALL: Arizona earns program's first road sweep of Washington

For the first time ever, No. 15 Arizona (21-7, 8-3 Pac-12) completed a sweep in Seattle by taking care of business against Washington and winning all three games of its weekend series against the Huskies.

Game one on Friday night went successfully for the Wildcats. Thanks to the bat of catcher Daniel Susac and the starting pitching performance of TJ Nichols, Arizona was able to come away with the victory in the game, 8-3.

Nichols cruised for seven innings only giving up three hits and striking out five while surrendering three runs before being relieved by Quinn Flanagan. The right-hander held the Huskies hitless while striking out two over the final two innings.

Offensively, Susac went 4-for-5, including hitting two home runs with six RBIs, making it the seventh multi-home run game of his college career. He also threw out a runner trying to steal second base.

Outfielder Chase Davis also added another home-run to the team’s total by hitting an opposite field homer and giving him a team high of nine home runs for the season.

The Wildcats win on Friday night gave them their first win at Husky Ballpark since 2016.