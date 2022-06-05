BASEBALL: Arizona bounces back to avoid elimination against Canisius

“You don’t really think when that happens,” he said. “All I remember was the ball was hit pretty hard, so I had to take a step back and catch it [a certain way] and then I just remember throwing it and hopefully I threw it right to second if not it might have gone into right field.”

In addition to McClaughry hitting a key home run he also made a very important defensive stop in the fifth inning where he threw a ball between his legs to initiate a double play that got the Cats out of a jam.

“No. I think the Washington one was way farther,” McClaughry said when asked if that was the farthest ball he has hit. “But I thought I got under that one a little bit too much but it was nice that the fences aren’t too far here.”

Shortstop Nik McClaughry led the home run train with a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning that put the Cats up 6-1 giving them a big enough lead to run away with the victory.

In a win-or-go-home game, the Wildcats (38-24) scored all seven of their runs off of home runs. It was the first game this season where that has occurred for UA.

Redemption is sweet. Facing elimination after losing its first regional game, Arizona had itself a slugfest en route to a 7-5 victory over Canisius in Coral Gables on Sunday morning.

McClaughry was not the only one who brought the power to the swamp with left fielder Chase Davis and designated hitter Blake Paugh hitting home runs of their own and combining for four of Arizona’s seven runs.

Davis went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs coming from his home run in the first inning. Paugh went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs that garnered an RBI each. His two home runs today make it the first game this season where he has had a multi-home run game and his first game with a home run since May 7 against USC.

“We sat this morning, the coaches, and we decided that we were going to DH Blake,” head coach Chip Hale said. “We figured, we assumed, which is not a good thing to do in life or in baseball, that we were going to face a lefty and we really wanted Blake’s bat in there and he’s just a veteran. He does everything right when he’s not in the lineup he roots for his teammates.

“He does whatever you can to help us win a game and I wanted his bat in the lineup today. We had a good feeling he was gonna pop one and look he popped two.”

Paugh’s game was long overdue after starting off the season strong before an oblique injury kept him out for a big portion of the season and prevented him from looking like himself when he came back.

“I mean injuries suck,” Paugh said. “Last year I had to deal with a similar situation. I started off good and then got injured. I think last year just sticking with it and you know the only thing you can be in those times is a good teammate so you know just sticking through the rehab process and then you know when I got back I was eager to get back to work and I feel like it’s gone good and I’ve just trusted the process and I was glad to get in there today.”

Other notable hitters from the Wildcats lineup were right fielder Tanner O’Tremba (2-for-5) and center fielder Mac Bingham (3-for-4).

On the mound, right-handed pitcher TJ Nichols threw five innings giving up five hits and three runs with a pair of walks and four strikeouts in a solid start for the Wildcats. He picked up the win.

Left-handed pitcher Eric Orloff struggled in 0.2 innings of relief work giving up two runs off of two hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts.

Right-handed pitchers George Arias Jr. (two innings, four strikeouts, one hit) and Quinn Flanagan (1 1/3 innings) were effective and gave Arizona clean outings to put the nail in the coffin and secure the Wildcats’ victory.

With the win, Arizona will advance and play on Sunday night facing the loser of a matchup between Ole Miss (33-22) and No. 6 Miami (40-18) for a chance to make it to the regional final.