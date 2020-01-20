Arizona is hoping to build on the success of its finish to the 2019 season as it enters the fifth season under head coach Jay Johnson. The Wildcats went 32-24 in 2019 but put together a strong finish that left UA just outside the NCAA Tournament. With a new pitching coach, former Oregon State assistant Nate Yeskie, Arizona should have a better performance from its pitching staff to go along with its potent offense.

Monday, Baseball America released its Top 25 rankings for the upcoming season and the Wildcats checked in at No. 22 on the list. UA has been receiving increased buzz heading into the 2020 season because of its young group of talent that helped the team nearly pull off a late run to the postseason.

Much of the success of the year will depend on the pitching staff, but UA has the makings of a postseason team heading into the new year.

Once again the Pac-12 Conference will bring plenty of difficult matchups with several of the teams in the league ranked by Baseball America as well. At the top of the list is Arizona's in-state rival, Arizona State.

The Sun Devils finished the year 38-19 to reach the postseason and head into 2020 ranked as the No. 3 team in the country thanks to plenty of returning talent including junior first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

In addition to ASU, UCLA is another team ranked in the top-10 by Baseball America heading into the season with the Bruins coming off an impressive season in 2019. UCLA finished the year 52-11 with an appearance in the Super Regionals. The expectations are once again high for the Bruins behind a strong group of pitchers out in Westwood.

The Wildcats open the season Feb. 14 against Albany in a three-game series to begin the 2020 campaign. UA will first play ASU in March for a non-league game at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, but its Pac-12 series against the Sun Devils will take place in Tucson at Hi Corbett Field in late April.

UA will also get to stay home to take on UCLA in their lone series of the season set for early May in Tucson.