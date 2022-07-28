Barrs, Loop, Ostendorp added to preseason watch lists

It has been a good week for Wildcats defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, who has been named to both the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy and Outland Trophy watchlists. The Outland Trophy is awarded to the top interior lineman at the end of each season while the Lott IMPACT Trophy goes to the defensive player who impacts his team both on and off the field each year.

The annual preseason watch lists have started to roll out with just about a month to go until the beginning of the 2022 season, and several Arizona players have been recognized raising the anticipation for the players and the fans.

Barrs, who is entering his fourth year with the Wildcats, is coming off of last season's campaign that saw him record 33 total tackles, 14 solo tackles and five sacks in a career-defining year. That earned him a spot on the All-Pac-12 second team.

Earlier this week Barrs was picked as one of just three UA players to earn a spot on the preseason all-conference team with the California native landing on the second team alongside new receiver Jacob Cowing, who made the list on offense.

Two special teams players have also received watch list recognition this week with kicker Tyler Loop and punter Kyle Ostendorp gaining attention at their respective positions.

The Wildcats are hopeful that their special teams will bring back the same spark that they brought last season. Loop, who is in his third year at Arizona, has been promoted to the permanent kicking role for this upcoming season after making 100% of his field goals last year. That has earning him a spot on the Lou Groza Award watch list.

The Wildcats special teams recognition did not stop there as Ostendorp, UA’s preseason first-team all-conference honoree, was awarded as a watch list candidate for the the Ray Guy Award after his stunning performance last season. The selection should not come as a surprise after he finished with an average of 49.2 yards per punt in 2021 (4th in the nation).

Ostendorp’s play last year was much needed and will need to be replicated for Arizona’s punting unit this fall as he looks to follow up his breakout year.

Arizona is set to open training camp next Wednesday as the Wildcats begin the road toward the season opener Sept. 3 in San Diego against San Diego State.