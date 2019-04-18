Barnes should not be a forgotten man this season
Throughout the spring there was plenty of talk about freshman newcomer Christian Roland-Wallace. The California native looks the part in every way and by all accounts behind the scenes he is puttin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news