The early signing period has been over for several days now, and all the recruits who will sign early have already inked a National Letter of Intent with the program they will next call their own. For Arizona, things ended on a high note with a five-star flip from California receiver Tetairoa McMillan on the final day of the early signing period. The Wildcats have signed most of the spots in their class and have announced the new additions, so it is time for us to take stock of how this class ended up and name some of our picks for the top additions.

Jedd Fisch has built a top-25 class after the early signing period, so there are plenty of deserving recruits. However, using a system we built years ago, we will keep that going again this year when making our selections.

Here are our new post-early signing period awards for Arizona's 2022 recruiting class.