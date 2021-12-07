AWARDS: Arizona has three players named to Pac-12 All-Conference teams

For the first time since 2018, Arizona will be represented on the Pac-12's first team. The conference announced its postseason awards Tuesday, and not one but two Wildcats made the list voted on by coaches across the league. Receiver Stanley Berryhill III and punter Kyle Ostendorp both made the list in the specialist category with Berryhill being recognized for his work as a special teams player and all-purpose player for the Wildcats this season.

It is the first time since 2010 that Arizona has had multiple players represented on the conference's postseason first team, and it is the first time since running back JJ Taylor made the list back in 2018 that UA has had any representation at all among the top group.

Defensive lineman Kyon Barrs was selected as one of four defensive linemen to make the second team.

In addition to that group, Arizona also received plenty of honorable mention recognition as kicker Lucas Havrisik, defensive lineman Trevon Mason, offensive lineman Josh McCauley and linebacker Anthony Pandy all received honorable mention nods from the league.

Utah's Kyle Whittingham was selected as the coach of the year in the conference while USC receiver Drake London and Utah's Devin Lloyd were selected as the offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.

Berryhill recently announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft after a stellar redshirt junior season with the Wildcats. The Tucson native was one of the bright spots on the field throughout the year as he finished his final year at Arizona with 83 catches for 744 yards and a touchdown. He became a utility weapon for the Wildcats this season as he also was used in the running game.

Where the UA captain arguably made his biggest mark, however, was on special teams where he shined as a gunner throughout the year making several important tackles as part of the various special teams units for the Wildcats.

Ostendrop was the most consistent bright spot for the Wildcats this season as he put together an impressive year as the team's punter. The Phoenix native was statistically the top punter in the conference this season as he finished the year with a conference-best average of 49.2 yards on 58 punts to go with league-high 28 punts that traveled more than 50 yards.

His average in the 2021 season set a new school record allowing him to become the first UA punter to earn selection to the first team since Keenyn Crier in 2007.

Barrs put together his best season at Arizona this year, and he did it all while battling injury. The California native led the team with five sacks this year putting him fifth in the league in average sacks per game. His best performance of the season came in Arizona's lone win when Barrs had 2 1/2 sacks and three tackles for loss against Cal.

Arizona did not have any players selected to the postseason first or second teams the last two seasons.