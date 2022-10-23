Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
While the Arizona offense has done its job so far this season, the Wildcats' defense can't quite say the same through the bye week in the first year under defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.
After ranking No. 61 overall, No. 14 against the pass and No. 101 against the run last season defensively, the Wildcats have taken a step back in all three areas through seven games on a per-game basis ranking No. 118 overall, No. 90 against the pass and No. 119 against the run.
