GOAZCATS - Assessing the position: Arizona's outside linebackers in 2020

Assessing the position: Arizona's outside linebackers in 2020
Arizona will soon have all of its players on campus allowing for a return to play at some point this season. Some positions are going to be better off than others in the third season under head coach Kevin Sumlin. The outside linebacker position is one that still has some uncertainty heading into the new season and it will have to be sorted out by the time games begin.
Overview
Arizona's entire defense is in the process of an overhaul after wholesale changes were made on that side of the ball when Sumlin decided to replace most of his defensive coaches. Paul Rhoads is set to take over as coordinator and inside linebackers coach while Stan Eggen will coach the defensive line and Greg Burns will take over for departed defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin, who left the program for the same position at Colorado this spring.
Rather than have one coach take the entire linebacker group, Sumlin has decided to have Andy Buh come in and coach the outside linebackers since that unit will have some different responsibilities than the inside group. Buh has a couple intriguing and potentially game-changing pieces to work with but there isn't much depth adding to the challenge he has ahead of him this year.
UA would have liked some help from newcomers but incoming freshman outside linebacker Jabar Triplett Jr. had offseason surgery this spring to repair a torn achilles. So, unless the season is moved to the spring he is not likely to be available.
Here is a closer look at the players that will be available to Buh the defensive staff and should figure into the equation at outside linebacker.
Key players
Jalen Harris: There's one clear answer at the outside linebacker position and that is the redshirt junior who has moved around a bit throughout his career. He has played some outside linebacker earlier in his career, but this season will be his first that is fully dedicated to that spot. Harris has wanted to prove that he can play that role over the course of his time with the Wildcats, so it is a challenge that is likely going to welcome. In the 3-4 defense that Arizona will run under Rhoads, having a player like Harris is important and he should have plenty of opportunities to impact the game and improve his production from 2019 when he finished with 25 tackles, including 6.5 tackle.s for loss, to go with four sacks in 12 games. He started eight games during his redshirt sophomore season.
