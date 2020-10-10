 GOAZCATS - Arizona Zoom session: OC Noel Mazzone (10.10.20)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-10 18:51:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Arizona Zoom session: OC Noel Mazzone (10.10.20)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

RELATED: Arizona center Josh McCauley discusses fall practice

RELATED: QB Grant Gunnell excited for fall season

****

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}