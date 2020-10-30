Arizona working through challenges of unique offseason to prepare for games
There will be no Red-Blue Game. There will be no private scrimmages against other teams. There will be no exhibitions.For college basketball teams this season the first game will be the first chanc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news