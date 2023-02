Things looked to be looking up for Arizona after its home sweep of then-No. 4 Utah and then-No. 21 Colorado. Those games moved the Wildcats up to No. 14 in last week's AP Poll. But, oh what a difference a week makes, the Wildcats couldn't get anything going on its final road trip of the season closing out the regular season by getting swept by the Oregon schools, who both had key players sitting out the last two games of the season.

Now, Adia Barnes' team have taken a massive drop in the latest AP Poll falling to No. 21 in the country and making it an uphill battle of hosting any NCAA Tournament games in Tucson.