After missing the Wildcats' exhibition game, it was announced Friday afternoon that forward Lauren Ware will miss the 202-223 season due to patellar dislocation in the same knee that Ware had the a dislocation in during last season.

Arizona made it clear that Ware met with the medical staff and made the decision to move forward with a surgery to repair the injury instead of going through more extensive rehab like she did a season prior.

During Ware's time at Arizona, she has become a consistent starter in the Wildcats' lineup and been an anchor on the defensive side of the court.

The Wildcats will need to replace Ware's 4.8 points, four rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.