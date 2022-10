Tuesday morning, Arizona women's basketball was picked to finish second in the PAc-1 preseason media poll behind Stanford. However, in the coaches poll, the Wildcats were picked to finish third behind Stanford and Oregon.

Last season end with Arizona seeing its NCAA tournament run come to a close against 5-seed North Carolina 63-45 in a second round loss in front of a McKale Center crowd. After that, the Wildcats saw several players enter the transfer portal and leave the program.

So why did Arizona finish high in both polls? Well, that's easy. The Wildcats hauled in the No. 9 recruiting class and are welcoming in three key transfers including former Sun Devil Jade Loville, who averaged 16.6 points per game.

Plus, the Wildcats will have guard Shaina Pellington and forward Cate Reese back on the roster and looking to make a deep postseason run in their final season.

The Wildcats will have their first exhibition game on Thursday against WTAMU with the regular season right around the corner.