After sweeping the Mountain schools with an upset 82-72 win over No. 4 Utah and a dominating 61-42 win over No. 21 Colorado, Arizona has jumped in the AP Poll from No. 18 to No. 14 in the country.

"I'm really proud of this team, a great win tonight, just came out and battle against a really good Utah team," said coach Adia Barnes following her team's win over Utah. "A very good offensive team. They just finds ways to score and Pili is a handful inside. They're well coached. And I think we did a really good job. But they're a good team. Thank God they were missing their threes. But, a good win for us."